Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

This weekend, modern homes go on tour and a classic rock band comes to town. Rock out with Kansas in concert at ACL Live, or step inside spectacular abodes on the in-person return of the Austin Modern Home Tour. Check out the top five things to do in Austin.

Thursday, February 17

Kansas in concert

Legendary rock band Kansas comes to ACL Live on their Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour, which celebrates the 1977 multi-platinum album. A select number of balcony and general admission seats is still available on the ticketing website.

Austin Forum on Technology & Society presents SXSW 2022

Get an in-depth preview of SXSW 2022 via this digital forum featuring a conversation between SXSW’s Hugh Forrest and Austin Forum’s Jay Boisseau. Forrest will also take questions from online attendees during this live chat. Register for this free virtual event here.

Saturday, February 19

Austin Modern Home Tour

Explore local modern masterpieces on this favorite Austin tour. Participants will be able to travel at their own pace to the featured homes and will also get the opportunity to speak with the architects and visionaries behind the projects. For a sneak peek inside this year’s homes, check out our story. To purchase tickets, click here.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

Actor and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco performs back-to-back sets at Bass Concert Hall this weekend. Seats for both showtimes are still available on the ticketing website.

Sunday, February 20

Landmarks presents Songs in the Skyspace

The monthly music series hosted inside James Turrell’s Skyspace on the UT Austin campus returns through June. This month features the music of classical guitarist Justice Phillips set to the evening’s sunset light sequence. Admission is free with reservation. Save your spot now on the event website.