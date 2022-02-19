Texas Monthly dishes out honors to new Austin restaurants, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Texas Monthly dishes out best new restaurant honors to 7 Austin spots. Seven Austin bars and restaurants receive recognition for their dishes or drinks in this highly coveted annual list.

2. Austin’s legendary Stubb’s snapped up by superstar entertainment group. The iconic music venue and barbecue spot is now fully owned by C3 Presents and parent company Live Nation.

3. Austin music promoters band together to relocate venue + open new bar. The Parish is heading east as part of this new venture.

4. East Austin carts out grocery store and café as part of new project. The new mixed-use development is slated to open in 2024.

5. Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend. This weekend’s top events include the return of Austin Modern Home Tour and a spectacular monthly music series.