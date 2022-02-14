Texas Monthly dishes out best new restaurant honors to 7 Austin hot spots

Once again, Texas Monthly has published its list of the state’s best new restaurants. Led by food critic and executive editor Pat Sharpe, the 21st edition of the list highlights the magazine’s favorite dishes from around the state.

Texas Monthly utilized the same format for its 2021 list, opting not to publish a ranked list due to the difficulties restaurants faced during the pandemic.

“This year, in the wake of the delta and omicron coronavirus variants, we made the same decision,” Sharpe writes.

Eligible restaurants opened between December 1, 2020 and December 1, 2021, and the list breaks down dishes into the following categories: small plates, sandwiches, large plates, sweets, and cocktails. Separate features highlight Texas-made beers, wines, and spirits; provide an overview of popular outdoor dining options in major Texas cities; and look ahead to 2022’s most anticipated new restaurants.

Seven Austin bars and restaurants receive recognition for their dishes or drinks. Looking at the state’s other major cities, Houston takes eight spots, while Dallas eateries earns seven. Fort Worth and San Antonio each have five entries.

Three restaurants receive slightly longer profiles. They are: March, the Houston restaurant devoted to elegant, Mediterranean-inspired tasting menus; Up Scale, a San Antonio restaurant that focuses on steaks, seafood, and sushi; and Meridian, Dallas chef Junior Borges’ modern Brazilian restaurant.

Turning to the Austin bars and restaurants recognized for their individual dishes, Birdie’s panisse with pecorino and black pepper, Lutie’s garden hand rolls, and the grilled yellowtail carpaccio at Sammie’s Italian make the small plates section. The large plates section includes the lavraki (char-grilled whole branzino) at Simi Estiatorio, with the black cake at Canje and the Belgian chocolate tartufo at J. Carver’s Oyster Bar & Chop House making the Sweets section. Tiki Tatsu-Ya’s Slurping Bastard is included among the featured cocktails.

The patio dining list suggests staples like Justine’s, Loro, and Matt’s El Rancho. Finally, Texas Monthly is looking forward to Diner Bar, chef Mashama Bailey’s concept coming to the Thompson Austin hotel, and Hildee’s Dine-Inn, a Wimberley restaurant led by former Houston chef Ryan Hildebrand, among others.

Head to the Texas Monthly website to see the complete list of selections from across the state.