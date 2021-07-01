New-age Caribbean restaurant from star chef flies into East Austin

The Emmer & Rye team is at it again with the announcement of their sixth Austin concept, coming to East Austin in fall 2021.

The new restaurant, called Canje, will be led by executive chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, whom Austin first got to know for his inventive desserts at Emmer & Rye.

Described as a "new age Caribbean restaurant," Canje will pay tribute to the chef's Caribbean roots, and is named for the Canje pheasant, the national bird of Guyana, where Bristol-Joseph was born.

“To me, Caribbean food represents a combination of different cultures: Indian, Portuguese, African, French... It is such a ‘cookup.’ Since moving to Austin, I have been craving this food, and it is exciting for me to have the opportunity to share my version of it. My grandmother is going to be proud,” he says in a release.

Canje's food will explore the vibrant cuisines of the Caribbean, using cooking techniques and ingredients from Jamaica to Puerto Rico. A menu hasn't yet been revealed, but a peek at the website suggests Canje will offer family-style main courses, as well as a selection of appetizers, sides, and, of course, desserts.

The lively space will serve "both spirit-forward and fruit-driven cocktails," plus natural wines, according to the release.

Canje will be located at 1914 E. Sixth St., Ste. C. The team is planning a September 2021 opening.