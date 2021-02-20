Where to find drinking water in Austin, plus more stories to manage the crisis

Editor's note: This week, we're retooling our top stories to continue to get people the information they need. Stay safe and stay warm, Austin.

1. Where to find free drinking water across Austin. Austin Water is working to fix outages, but burst pipes and broken water heaters mean thousands of Austinites still don't have water. With water limits at H-E-B, Target, and other major retailers, dozens of local organizations are stepping up to ensure Austin residents have potable water.

2. Austin-area warming centers open amid unprecedented winter weather. Austin's warming centers remain a port in this very cold storm. Tens of thousands of people are still without power, so Austin warming shelters remain open and the Red Cross is at many offering free water, snacks, and more items.

3. Sen. Ted Cruz scuttles back to Texas after getting busted on Cancun getaway. Ted Cruz decamped to sunny Cancun this week while more than 4 million Texans were left out in the cold. Needless to say, people are not happy.

4. These Austin restaurants offering free meals during winter storm. Dozens of Austin restaurants provided free meals this week. Though most of these free meal deals have passed, after the thaw and when life returns to normal, let's continue to patronize the businesses who kept their community fed during this unprecedented crisis.

5. Easy ways to donate to Austin residents amid historic winter storm. Easy, vetted ways to give to Austinites in need.