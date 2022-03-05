Home » Entertainment
Austin ranks among unaffordable cities for the middle class, plus more top stories

Austin skyline downtown Lady Bird Town Lake
Austin ranks 18th among least affordable markets for middle-class buyers. Visit Austin Texas/Facebook

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin ranks among 20 cities where middle class can’t afford housing. A new study says that almost 40 percent of middle-class households in the Austin area are “cost-burdened” when it comes to housing.

2. SXSW announces free outdoor concert series at Auditorium Shores featuring stellar lineup. The popular free music series returns for 2022 with a three-day lineup that ranges from the Heartless Bastards to Sammy Hagar. 

3. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan tied to new downtown Austin comedy club. A new venue called Comedy Mothership will land in the now-vacant Ritz Theater on Sixth Street.

4. Austin parks in the No. 3 spot for worst traffic in Texas. The typical Austin driver wasted 46 hours due to traffic congestion in 2021.

5. Former pro golfer’s West Austin mansion swings onto market at $5.5 million. The home sits within “arguably Austin’s most sought-after neighborhood,” according to the listing agent. 

