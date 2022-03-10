Indoor skiing may slalom into Austin with massive snow sports resort

In the not-too-distant future, snow sports enthusiasts from Texas should be able to skip the slopes in Colorado and New Mexico, and trade those locales for winter-style activities right here in the Lone Star State.

Alpine-X, a company backed by former alpine ski racer Bode Miller, plans to open Alpine-X Indoor Snowsports resorts in yet-to-be-determined sites in Texas. The company confirms it’s eyeing the Austin and Dallas markets.

Alpine-X hopes to make its Texas debut by early 2026. It plans to initially open two resorts in the state.

Each resort will feature an indoor snow area with dedicated areas for skiing, snowboarding, lessons, and “snow play,” as well as a hotel, food and beverage options, and an indoor adventure area.

“We look forward to providing the Alpine-X experience to communities in Texas — locations typically without snow or convenient, year-round access to snow sports,” the company says in a statement. “Our resorts will be designed for the entire community and offer experiences for everyone, inside and outside the snow dome, regardless of skill level.”

Alpine-X currently is seeking investors for the resort concept, which the company envisions encompassing more than 20 locations in North American metro areas. As of March 7, more than 1,000 investors had chipped in nearly $966,000 toward a maximum goal of $5 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company says its first resort, called Fairfax Peak, will be a more than $200 million project in Lorton, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. It’s supposed to open in 2025. According to Ski magazine, Fairfax Peak will feature a 400,000-square-foot snow dome and a 200-room hotel, along with restaurants, a mountain coaster, a tubing hill, zip lines, and a “snow play” attraction.

The two top executives at Alpine-X previously worked at Great Wolf Resorts, which operates a chain of indoor water parks. John Emery was CEO of Great Wolf and holds the same position at Alpine-X, while Jim Calder was chief financial officer at Great Wolf and holds the same position at Alpine-X.