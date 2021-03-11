Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Venture out for a variety of open-air and socially distanced activities for all ages to enjoy. Cruise through the larger-than-life Jurassic Quest adventure, or explore a new downtown art exhibition. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, March 12

"Outside In" Pop-up Art Show

Locals are invited to stop by the city’s newest pop-up art show in the heart of downtown. “Outside In” is a temporary outdoor exhibition that features work by an eclectic mix of eight homegrown artists. Guests can browse and purchase pieces by muralists, street artists, and fine artists. Beverages will be provided by Southern Heights Brewery, and masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Following opening week, “Outside In” will be open Friday-Sunday through May 23. Admission is free.

Jurassic Quest Drive-thru

Jurassic Quest is reimagined as a safe, drive-thru experience complete with animatronic dinosaurs and prehistoric fun for all ages. The self-guided tour at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park includes an audio component that directs guests throughout the adventure. Expect sightings of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth and ancient marine creatures who reigned deep in the ocean long ago. Tickets and add-on packs are available for purchase online. Jurassic Quest will be open through March 28.

Saturday, March 13

Big Medium presents Manik Raj Nakra: "W I L D L I F E" opening day

Austin-based artist Manik Raj Nakra's newest exhibition examines what happens when humanity removes itself from the natural world. Inspired by the ongoing pandemic, the paintings, installed in handmade window frames, depict rejuvenated flora and fauna and introduce a new element to Nakra's work: the ceremonial bindi. Following opening weekend, the exhibition will be on display through May 1.

The Butterfly Bar @ The Vortex presents 11th Annual Garden Party

In celebration of its nationally certified butterfly sanctuary, guests are invited to The Vortex for a socially distanced garden party with art activities, planting, and live music. In lieu of traditional admission, guests are encouraged to bring a butterfly plant to add to the garden in anticipation of its new fluttering residents.

Texas Strong Relief Concert

The Texas Strong Relief Concert will be hosted at Dripping Springs venue Dreamland and is set to feature outdoor performances by Austin-based artists Jackie Venson, Ray Prim, Sir Woman, and Rochelle and the Sidewinders. Musical duo Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will headline the concert. Proceeds from the event will support small- and medium-sized farms across Texas, as well as future disaster relief work. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the relief concert website.