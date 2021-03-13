H-E-B now 'requires' masks customers after backlash, plus more top stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. H-E-B reverses mask decision for customers after backlash. H-E-B, the largest grocery chain in Texas, has changed the language in its mask policy, saying it will now require rather than recommend that customers wear masks inside stores.

2. Long-awaited 600-room hotel checks into Austin with restaurants and market. The Austin Marriott Downtown, a 31-story, 613-room hotel, is now open with several new eateries and bars, a rooftop pool terrace, and a grab-and-go market.

3. 5 weekend trips near Austin for an inspired pandemic getaway. Want to get away while also staying away from other people? From charming Hill Country getaways to secluded seaside vacations, these are some great bets for a pandemic-appropriate road trip this spring.

4. Anticipated Greek restaurant drifts into historic downtown Austin space. Simi Estiatorio, an authentic Greek restaurant, is opening at 601 Congress Ave. on the ground level of the historic Littlefield Building.

5. United Airlines launches red-hot sale from Austin to sunny California for just $49. United Airlines is offering a new $70/70 promotion, with fares as low as $70 to destinations averaging 70 degrees and warmer. (Get it?)