Long-awaited 600-room hotel checks into Austin with restaurants and market

After years of delays, downtown Austin’s newest hotel is finally checking in guests.

The Austin Marriott Downtown, the 31-story, 613-room hotel located at 304 E. Cesar Chavez St. just steps from the Austin Convention Center, is now open, with 60,000 square feet of meeting space, several new eateries and bars, and a rooftop pool terrace with expansive downtown views.

Aiming to augment the offerings of the existing JW Marriott Austin hotel at Second Street and Congress Avenue, the new Austin Marriott Downtown was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, a date that was eventually pushed back to summer 2020. But thanks to the many challenges that arose because of the pandemic, that date got pushed back again.

Now up and running, the Austin Marriott Downtown is celebrating its grand opening with a special offer: Through May 30, guests can get a 15 percent discount on guest rooms plus two complimentary cocktails from any of the property’s restaurants and bars.

Those include Zanzibar, the tiki-inspired cocktail bar and eatery that opened in September and is located on the hotel’s seventh-story rooftop pool terrace, as well as Corinne Restaurant, a ground-floor spot featuring American comfort food and a spacious outdoor dining patio, and The Lobbyist, a two-story cocktail bar and lounge. The hotel also includes urban grocery spot Loaf + Vine, which offers bakery goods, grab-and-go items, coffee, and freshly made meals.

Designed in a modern style and highlighting natural Texas materials like cedar and limestone, the Austin Marriott Downtown includes 25 suites and an array of tech-enhanced conveniences, including touchless check-in and check-out service, and elevator and in-room television control via a personal smartphone.

But it is the property’s capacious and flexible meetings accommodations that hotel reps are touting as particularly noteworthy. Tailored to meet every kind of gathering, from those needing socially distanced configurations to larger conventions, the hotel’s events and meetings spaces include an 18,000-square-foot exhibit hall and two 14,000-square-foot ballrooms. Combined with the meetings space at sister hotel JW Marriott Austin, the two properties now possess a significant portion of the city's event space.

Both the JW Marriott Austin and the new Austin Marriott Downtown are owned and operated by hotel development and management company White Lodging, which owns and/or manages more than 4,000 guest rooms and 10 restaurants and bars in the downtown Austin area, including the Westin Austin Downtown, Aloft Austin Downtown, and its recently opened millennial-focused hotel, Moxy Austin, located on the Drag.

With downtown Austin businesses hit particularly hard by the pandemic, the opening of the Austin Marriott Downtown marks a notable moment for the company, as well as the hospitality industry in general.

“This hotel is where Austin’s individuality meets the spirit of Texas,” says David Meisner, general manager of the Austin Marriott Downtown. “With our state-of-the-art meetings facilities, wide selection of food-and-beverage outlets and thoughtfully appointed guest rooms, guests can reach their full creative potential. We are ready to be the first to safely welcome so many back to this great city as travel regains its footing.”