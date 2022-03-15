SXSW marches to the beat of its own drum during epic opening weekend

After a two-year in-person break due to a global pandemic, SXSW came roaring back to open arms from the downtown Austin community.
Longtime Austinite turned LA resident Tameca Jones played the Warner Brothers + CreateMe activation show on Saturday, March 12.
Volkswagen was out and about promoting its throwback electric bus, the ID Buzz.
Social entrepreneur Francesca Kennedy poses in Blockchain Creative Ledger at the Blockchain Creative Labs activation.
With Nicolas Cage in town promoting his new film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, one super fan went to extreme measures to connect with the actor.
Hometown heroes Spoon played their first Austin show of the year to a sold-out Antone’s crowd.
Ryan Sambol of the now defunct Strange Boys took the stage before Spoon.
With road closures galore and longer-than-usual waits for ride-shares, festival attendees had to find alternative methods of mobility.
Pedicabs offered a convenient and fun way to move around the packed streets of SXSW.
The weekend one SXSW crowd was lighter than usual thanks to lingering fears around COVID-19.
Pizza down! Not everyone has a good time at SXSW.