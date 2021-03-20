H-E-B carts out opening details for massive new Austin store, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. H-E-B carts out opening date for 100,000-square-foot South Austin store. The former site of Nutty Brown Amphitheatre is transforming into a massive new H-E-B. Last week, the beloved Texas grocer announced opening details for its newest Austin store, which clocks in at more than 100,000 square feet.

2. Affluent Austin neighborhood named best place to raise a family in Texas. The affluent town of Rollingwood, just outside Austin, scores the highest marks in pretty much everything ... except diversity (for which it gets a C).

3. Austin's homegrown taco chain may spice up growth with $300 million stock offering. Just a few months after landing $400 million investment, Austin's own Torchy’s Tacos reportedly is pursuing an IPO that would value the company at $1 billion. That would buy 232,558,139 Trailer Park tacos.

4. Former Austin police chief Art Acevedo announces surprising departure from Houston post. Houston Police Chief and former Austin PD top brass Art Acevedo is moving to Florida, taking over as top cop for the Miami Police Department. While we can't fault dear Acevedo for trading Bayou City for the beach, we can't help but think (or wildly speculate) that perhaps he's eyeing a political future.

5. 2 concepts swoop out of popular Austin food court due to 'disagreements'. Two of H Mart's most popular food court eateries are closing later this month, citing irreconcilable differences with the Asian supermarket chain.