New micro-apartments rise in East Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. New micro-apartment project breaks ground in heart of East Austin. The tiny, trendy apartments will rise at an iconic intersection in ever-changing East Austin.

2. Texas firm to design new River Walk-style park at U.S.-Mexico border. The binational park will span six miles — and two countries.

3. Austin’s favorite springtime tradition takes flight at Zilker Park. Mark your calendar for the high-flying return of the ABC Kite Festival on April 3.

4. $36 million waterfront hotel splashes into charming Hill Country town. Marble Falls will be home to new high-end hotel accommodations in 2024.

5. Austin officials lift all COVID-19 restrictions, effective immediately. Officials made the announcement March 23, citing some of the lowest local infection and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.