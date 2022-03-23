New micro-apartment project breaks ground in heart of East Austin

An Austin commercial real estate developer is bringing a chic new micro-apartment project to an iconic East Austin address.

Watershed Development Group, in partnership with lauded local architects Mark Odom Studio and builder Cadence McShane Construction, recently broke ground on the six-story, 34,364-square-foot building at 1812 E. Sixth St.

The “urban minimalist” project, appropriately called Sixth and Chicon, will feature 60 micro-apartments ranging in size from a mere 252 square feet to 465 square feet. (The average one-bedroom apartment in the United States is around 880 square feet.)

Amenities will include built-in furniture, raised industrial ceilings, coworking spaces, a workout room on each level, several community kitchens, and a rooftop patio.

The site is located next door to Whisler’s cocktail bar (the former Rabbit's Lounge), in the bustling, ever-evolving section of East Austin anchored by the Plaza Saltillo development. The apartment building will sit on land formerly occupied by a barber shop. Nearby businesses include Suerte, Via 313, Lefty’s Brick Bar, and Cartel Roasting.

“Our design team worked masterfully to understand and execute this project using some specialized ordinances and land development code provisions allowing for smaller units and much less parking than would normally be required anywhere else in Austin,” says Nathan Vargo, founder of Watershed Development Group.

Mark Odom, founding principal of Mark Odom Studio, says Sixth and Chicon will be ideal for young professionals, remote workers, and “digital nomads.”

Scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023, pricing for the apartments has not yet been set.