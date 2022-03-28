University of Texas grad Scottie Scheffler hooks ranking as world's No. 1 golfer

University of Texas alum Scottie Scheffler became the highest ranked golfer in the world on Sunday, March 27, after taking home the trophy at the World Golf Championships (WGC)-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin over the weekend. The Dallas-raised 25-year-old is the sixth-youngest player to reach No. 1 since world rankings began in 1986.

Scheffler, who was runner-up at the same championship match last year, secured his spot in the semifinals with a chip from short of the green for eagle at the par-5 16th hole against Seamus Power in Saturday's quarterfinal. Sneaking past former No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson on Sunday morning, he went on to face Kevin Kisner in the afternoon championship. Scheffler didn’t surrender a single hole to Kisner, sustaining a 3-up lead and cinching the match on the 15th.

The match took place at the Austin Country Club, a familiar course for the former Texas Longhorn. Almost at a loss for words during the trophy ceremony, Scheffler shared how special it was to play in front of his local fans.

“Going to school here, I have some good memories around this golf course and coming out to watch this tournament. I’m pleased to be playing in it and even more happy to win it.”

Scheffler went on to say the world rankings never crossed his mind during the grueling five-day tournament.

“I never got that far in my dreams,” he said. “It was always just about being out here and competing.”

His victory at Dell Match Play comes on the heels of two other recent wins, first at the Phoenix Open in February and then at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida earlier this month. All three wins have taken place at major PGA events and make him a favorite for the upcoming Masters in Augusta on April 7.