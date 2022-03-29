Home » Entertainment
Superstars Green Day and Ed Sheeran will speed into Austin for Formula 1 weekend

Superstars Green Day and Ed Sheeran speed into Austin for F1 weekend

Green Day will kick off the weekend of musical performances on Friday, October 21. Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Ed Sheeran will take the stage at COTA on Saturday, October 23. Photo by Dan Martensen
Formula 1 is returning to Circuit of The Americas this October, bringing with it two multi Grammy Award-winning acts.

On March 29, COTA announced the event's global headliners will be five-time Grammy winner Green Day, kicking things off on Friday, October 21, with singer-songwriter and four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran performing on Saturday, October 22.

In addition to Green Day and Ed Sheeran, F1 weekend will feature a lineup of more than 20 bands on the Germania Insurance Super Stage.

Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix weekend, which runs October 21-23, 2022, has already sold out of reserved seat and general admission tickets for the weekend due to extraordinary demand. But good news for fans of F1, Green Day, and Ed Sheeran: COTA will release a limited number of single-day GA tickets this week.

“These superstar performers are for the fans, as the tickets are already almost sold out. We want the United States Grand Prix to be the greatest sports and entertainment event, along with the best ticket value, in the world,” says Bobby Epstein, COTA chairman. “With 20 other bands, these headliners round out a spectacular weekend festival of racing, music, camping and fun.”

Friday General Admission tickets ($59) and Saturday General Admission tickets ($129) will go on sale Wednesday, March 30, at 10 am at circuitoftheamericas.com/f1/tickets.

On Friday, visitors can watch their favorite drivers take on COTA’s legendary 3.41-mile track for initial practice laps before heading to the Germania Insurance Super Stage to experience Green Day’s electrifying performance. Saturday GA tickets will provide access to the Formula 1 qualifying races before Sheeran takes the stage in the evening.

All reserved seat and general admission tickets include access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage Festival Lawn for the concert, but super-fans of Green Day and Sheeran can purchase concert ticket upgrades, featuring add-ons allowing access to stand in front of the stage on the track itself. 

