Iconic Austin burger joint cruises into buzzy 'burb, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Iconic Austin burger joint cruises into buzzy suburb's hot district. After more than 50 years in business, an Austin burger icon is grilling up a second location.

2. These University of Texas programs named No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report. In total, 55 UT Austin graduate programs and specialties rank among the top 10 in the nation.

3. Local music legend's niece ties the knot in romantic Austin ceremony. The legacy of the bride's late uncle, Clifford Antone, was honored throughout the wedding weekend.

4. Luxury rooftop restaurant with Lady Bird Lake views opens this summer. The space — and the views — will be half the draw of this exciting new restaurant.

5. Tesla revs up opening of massive Austin factory with party for 15,000. Elon Musk has vowed it will be the largest barbecue in Texas history.