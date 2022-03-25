Luxury rooftop restaurant with views of Lady Bird Lake opens this summer

As work continues on the Loren at Lady Bird Lake, the luxury condo and hotel group has revealed details for its restaurant concept, opening this summer.

Located on the rooftop of the eight-story lakeside development, Nido will combine the rugged charm of its surrounding South Austin neighborhood with the culinary techniques of coastal Europe.

Chef Brad McDonald helms the project, bringing a neoclassic approach to French technique and utilizing seasonal ingredients for delightful culinary surprises.

McDonald’s menu for Nido will feature international influences while sourcing local ingredients, such as Fredericksburg peaches, fine Texas produce, and beef from local cattle farms. The restaurant will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, and signature dishes will include foie gras and maple-stuffed chicken wings, grilled oysters with Calabrian chili, and braised lamb belly flatbread with anchovy butter. The food is meant to pair with classically prepared cocktails and a wine list that will blend both old and new world wines.

The space itself will be half the draw to the new destination. An outdoor terrace with panoramic views of the growing city skyline is sure to become a hot spot to people watch, sip cocktails, and catch a colorful Austin sunset.

First announced in 2019, The Loren is the first Austin endeavor for New York-based Loren Hotel Group. In addition to the rooftop restaurant, amenities for the hotel/condo project include an onsite spa, pool, retail offerings with a health and wellness bent, and those unbeatable views.

Nido at The Loren will be located at 1211 W. Riverside Dr., just south of Lady Bird Lake, near South Lamar Boulevard. It is slated for a summer 2023 opening.