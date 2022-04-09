4 Austin billionaires join Elon Musk among world's richest, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 4 Austin billionaires join Elon Musk on Forbes' world's richest list. Forbes' list of the world's richest people puts newly minted Texan Elon Musk at No. 1 — and these Austinites join him in the top 1,000.

2. Buc-ee’s art installation mysteriously appears in West Texas desert. The new "Buc-ee's" on U.S. Highway 90 popped up for a short time. By April 8, the art installation had been removed.

3. Austin’s first ‘supertall’ tower could become Texas' tallest building. Plans are underway for what would be the first “supertall” building in Austin — and perhaps the tallest building in Texas.

4. 5 hot Austin ZIP codes that open doors for first-time homebuyers. These ZIP codes feature promising "pocket" neighborhoods for Austin's first-time homebuyers to call home.

5. Hip South Austin hotel reveals ritzy new nighttime lounge. Coffee and cocktails merge in the refreshed lobby lounge at Carpenter Hotel.