Austin lands first nonstop flight to the Bahamas, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin lands first nonstop flight to Caribbean hot spot. Starting next month, Austin travelers will be able to fly direct to the Bahamas, thanks to this new route.

2. Zillow reveals how fast home values are rising in hot Austin market. Austin's red-hot market bucks the national trend, with home values in the most expensive tier growing at the fastest rate.

3. Trailblazing Austin pitmaster earns Texas-sized spotlight from Pepsi. The mega brand's new mini docuseries highlights some trailblazing Texans, including the youngest female pitmaster in the country.

4. Iconic Southwestern restaurant grills up return to Northwest Austin. An iconic Austin restaurant will spice up Avery Ranch once again.

5. New 240-acre master-planned community set to bloom in the Hill Country. It's the first new large-scale residential development for Marble Falls in three decades.