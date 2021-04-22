Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Entertainment in virtual and in-person forms leads to a bustling agendas. Stretch your limbs and your wine knowledge at an outdoor class with Vino Vinyasa, or stay in to screen award-winning movies with Austin Film Festival. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, April 22

Vino Vinyasa x Prestige Picnics at Sekrit Theater

Wine and yoga experts bring their zen programming to the lawn of Sekrit Theater for a spring pop-up event. The 60-minute al fresco class will be followed by a mindful wine tasting. Tickets to this outdoor event include access to the tasting and cheese and charcuterie boxes to create the perfect pairings for your palate.

Landmarks presents Sound In Sculpture

The University of Texas at Austin presents the return of its multidisciplinary event, Sound In Sculpture, with a virtual showcase for all ages. This year’s program features public artworks from the Landmarks program accompanied by musical compositions by UT students. Audiences can stream the event live on Vimeo and will get the opportunity to enjoy commentary from participating composers throughout the program. For a list of participating artists, visit the Landmarks public art website. Admission is free.

Austin Film Festival presents An Evening of Award-Winning Features

Make movie night a choose-your-own-adventure curated by the Austin Film Festival. Viewers can either screen the 2020 Narrative Feature winner, Paper Tiger, or the 2019 Documentary Feature winner, Cowboys, from home. Both screenings will conclude with a pre-recorded Q&A session with the filmmakers. Tickets are available on the AFF website.

Friday, April 23

Hootie & The Blowfish Virtual Concert

Channel some '90s nostalgia and groove to Hootie & The Blowfish this weekend only. The special virtual concert will feature a variety of top hits from the group’s albums, including 2019’s Imperfect Circle. Ticket holders will be able to access the performance on demand for 72 hours following the performance.

Saturday, April 24

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents "The Teeta World" opening reception

Local Black music artist The Teeta debuts his new project with a visual art exhibit at Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery. The reception will include a live performance, giveaways, and an artist talk moderated by Austin radio personality Aaron “Fresh” Knight. Capacity is limited, and safety precautions will be in place. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will remain on view through May 1 by appointment only. Admission is free.