Oscar winner quietly purchases Austin mansion, plus more popular stories

1. Oscar winner flips the script with quiet purchase of Austin mansion. Emma Stone has quietly joined the growing number of celebrities scooping up Austin-area homes.

2. Austin housing market offers worst bang for the buck in Texas, says report. According to the report, $350,000 will only get you about 1,000 square feet of space in Austin; in nearby San Antonio, it'll get you double.

3. Austin market hits all-time high as home price surges to $624,000. In March, median home prices at the city and metro levels surged past the $500,000 and $600,000 marks, respectively, for the very first time.

4. Founder of boozy Austin brand weds local singer in destination event. This is definitely one of those weddings you'll wish you had attended.

5. Affordable luxury bus rolls out new Texas routes with $15 fares. Later this month, RedCoach will launch Austin-San Antonio service as low as $15 each way.