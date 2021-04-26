Queer Eye stages Austin comeback for new season after pandemic-triggered shutdown

They’re back! The cast and crew of the pandemic-interrupted sixth season of Queer Eye have resumed filming in Austin.

In an April 23 Facebook post, co-host Bobby Berk revealed he and his four counterparts had returned to Austin to shoot the show’s sixth season. Filming of the sixth season of the Netflix hit started here in March 2020 but was soon halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facebook post features a photo of Berk and the other co-hosts — Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — positioned around the iconic message board at legendary Austin eatery El Arroyo. The message next to them: QUEER EYES. FULL HEARTS. CAN’T LOSE.

The reality TV show confirmed the news in an April 24 Instagram post: “Let’s try this again y’all! We’re SO EXCITED to step our cowboy boots back in Austin to film Queer Eye: Texas! Can’t wait to bring more smiles (and tears) to your faces!”

No word yet on when filming will wrap up and the sixth season will air.

In the time since the Queer Eye co-hosts initially landed in Austin, much has changed in their lives. Among the highlights: