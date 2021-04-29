Superstar Billy Joel will thrill Austin with Formula 1 weekend show

The stage is set for the triumphant Austin return of the piano man himself.

Hot off the news that tickets are now available for the Formula 1 Aramco 2021 United States Grand Prix, taking place this October at the Circuit of The Americas racetrack, the COTA announced Thursday, April 29 that the headlining musical guest for race weekend is Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel, who will perform Saturday, October 23, at the Germania Insurance Super Stage at the COTA.

The show will mark Joel’s first Austin performance since the 1990s, and considering the multi Grammy Award winner still sells out arenas and stadiums worldwide (he’s the third bestselling solo artist of all time), pandemic-weary Austin fans, and plenty of out-of-town race visitors, are sure to take, well, not the longest time to snatch up tickets.

Though Joel’s awards and accolades are almost too many to mention, given his decades-long career (and even include a Tony Award for Movin’ Out, the Broadway musical based on his music, and The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), he has spent much of his time in recent years lending his talent to a variety of causes, including performing at two Madison Square Garden benefit concerts, 12-12-12, The Concert for Sandy Relief, which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, and The Concert for New York City, which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes.

With his performance at COTA, Joel joins previous Super Stage artists who have performed during U.S. Grand Prix weekend, including Pink, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, and fellow music legend Sir Elton John.

Tickets for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and concerts are on sale now and can be purchased at thecircuit.com/F1. The featured music performer for the Friday, October 22 show will be announced next month.