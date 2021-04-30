Alamo Drafthouse spotlights reopening plans for 2 Austin theaters

After an extremely shaky year for Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse, the movie theater chain has unveiled reopening plans for a number of locations across the country in the coming months, including two in Austin.

While the Lakeline, Slaughter Lane, and South Lamar theaters are already open for business, the Mueller Alamo will turn its lights back on May 28, according to an April 29 release, and the Village location will reopen sometime in July.

Various locations in San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth have either already reopened, or are part of the upcoming reopening plans.

Like every other non-essential business in Texas, Alamo was forced to close its doors in March 2020, though nearly a dozen of its theaters have since reopened. The company also announced in March that it would permanently close its iconic Ritz location in downtown Austin as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The impetus for the reopenings is the number of big movies being released into theaters. In addition to recent releases like Demon Slayer, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Mortal Kombat, May, June, and July will see films like A Quiet Place Part II, F9, and Black Widow.

As the company detailed in its reopening plans last August, Alamo Drafthouse has reinvented its entire operating model to create as safe an indoor gathering place as possible. This includes dramatically enhanced safety protocols, HVAC upgrades, and technology upgrades. Moviegoers will continue to be required to pre-order food and beverages, and personal theater bookings will remain available.

“We’ve spent the last eight months refining what we think is the safest and most relaxing cinematic experience possible,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman, in the release. “We are thrilled to finally be able to bring what we’ve learned to New York, Los Angeles, and many other theaters for what we hope is the home stretch, and a colossal season of big movies.”