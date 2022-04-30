Home » Entertainment
Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business, plus more popular stories

By
City of Georgetown, Texas
Georgetown is the state's top small city to start a business. City of Georgetown, Texas/Facebook

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business. One of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. is also one of the best places to start a business.

2. This Austin high school is at the top of the class, says U.S. News & World Report. The acclaimed Austin high school climbed the national ranks. 

3. 5 best Austin restaurants for 2022 rise to the top of the food chain. Our Tastemaker Awards nominees for Austin Restaurant of the Year are a delicious representation of the local food scene.

4. Central Market debuts plant-powered 'Meatless Butcher' at Austin store. This "butcher" serves up vegan fajitas, brisket, kabobs, and more.

5. Stunning Hill Country ranch flows onto the market at $54.5 million. It borders the Kronkosky State Natural Area and is less than a five-minute drive from George Strait’s Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort.

