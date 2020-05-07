Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Mimosas with Mom, a COTA caravan, and virtual improv shows are guaranteed to keep you entertained while at home or safely out and about. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, May 7

Tune into improv from Hideout Theatre

Catch a show without leaving your living room thanks to the Hideout Theatre. The iconic improv house hosts an evening of free live shows featuring some of the venue’s most promising talent, including award-winning local troupe Parallelogramophonograph (PGraph). Kid-friendly and adult virtual shows will stream on the Hideout’s Twitch channel.

Friday, May 8

Watch the first episode of the Paramount’s new conversation series

The Paramount Theatre launches its newest series featuring conversations with some of the most influential thinkers and innovators in Texas and beyond. The first episode is a special interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright and Evan Smith, CEO of Texas Tribune. The next episode of Paramount Conversations featuring an interview with Dr. Temple Grandin and Duncan Strauss will be released later this month.

Saturday, May 9

Kayak on Lady Bird Lake

Following the recent reopening of Lady Bird Lake, Rowing Dock is back to providing all the kayaking gear needed for a day spent on the water. Strict safety guidelines have been put in place to follow city policies, and visitors will need to make a reservation prior to renting a kayak. Check online for the most up-to-date information.

Sunday, May 10

Cruise the track at Circuit of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas is putting you into the driver’s seat in the name of philanthropy this weekend only. During the COTA Food Drive, fans can drive the 3.4-mile track in their own vehicle — at a safe speed of 20 mph. Make your donation to the Central Texas Food Bank, then participate in the parade around the famous race track. Learn more about how to participate on the COTA website.

Celebrate Mom with a Mother’s Day mimosa kit

Toast Mom and support local business with a bottle of bubbly and more. El Alma is serving up complete mimosa kits for Mother’s Day festivities. Each $40 kit includes a bottle of sparkling wine, homemade lavender lemonade, fresh flowers from Ben White Florist, and coconut-and-lime Mexican cookies. Make it a balanced brunch by adding a breakfast taco kit to your curbside order.