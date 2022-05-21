Austin drops out of U.S. News' top 10 places to live, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin drops out of top 10 on U.S. News’ list of best places to live. Austin has tumbled from No. 5 to No. 13, however it's still the top Texas city on the list.

2. Heavenly South Austin condo goes on the market for $1.4 million. The Bouldin Creek condo is located in a former Catholic church.

3. Affluent Austin suburb among the richest Texas counties, report says. In all, four Austin-area counties rank among the 50 richest in the state, including Travis.

4. Longtime downtown Austin Latin restaurant says adios after 10 years. West Sixth Street will say goodbye to Gloria's on May 23.

5. City of Austin home price soars to record-breaking $640,000. That's a 16.3 percent price increase from one year ago.