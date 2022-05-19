Longtime downtown Austin Latin restaurant says adios after 10 years

Downtown Austin is losing another restaurant — the West Sixth Street location of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine is shutting down next week.

The downtown eatery, at 300 W. Sixth St., is closing May 23 because its lease is ending, Brian Penrod, vice president of marketing and communications at Gloria’s, tells CultureMap. Penrod says Gloria’s other Austin location, at The Domain in North Austin, is staying open.

“Our lease was not renewed. It is our understanding that they plan to use the space differently,” Penrod says.

On May 18, the Sixth Street restaurant posted a notice about the impending closure on its Facebook page after CultureMap inquired.

Gloria’s — known for its margaritas and brunch fare — opened 10 years ago on West Sixth. The restaurant is on the first floor of a 23-story office tower.

Downtown restaurants that have shuttered in the past couple of years include Simi Estiatorio, Italic, Maiko Sushi Lounge, Second Bar + Kitchen, and Easy Tiger.

Dallas-based Gloria’s serves Salvadoran and Tex-Mex food at 23 locations in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, including the Sixth Street eatery. The menu features items such as black bean dip, ceviche, tacos, enchiladas, tamales, quesadillas, fajitas, grilled quail, brisket, carne asada, tilapia, salmon, margaritas, brunch drinks, and signature cocktails.

Gloria and Jose Fuentes founded the restaurant in 1986 in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood.

In a February news release, the chain announced the opening of its latest location, on Preston Road in the DFW suburb of Prosper. Gloria’s says it plans to add more restaurants in the DFW and Houston areas.