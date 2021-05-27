Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Memorial Day weekend

Get some fresh air and enjoy wide-open spaces at some of the hottest happenings this holiday weekend. Chow down on barbecue, toast a new craft beer, or enjoy live music under the stars. Check out the top five things to do in Austin on Memorial Day weekend.

Thursday, May 27

ACL Radio & Long Center present The Drop-in

The Long Center for the Performing Arts and ACL Radio team up for the launch of a free outdoor music series to celebrate summer. Guests can settle in on the Long Center lawn for the socially distanced, 16-show series, which will run every Thursday night, now through September 9. Audiences can expect live music from performers such as Bob Schneider, Gina Chavez, Jonathan Terrell, Ley Line, Tomar & the FCs, and more.

Friday, May 28

Link & Pin Gallery presents Laura Sturtz: "Linear Variations" closing reception

Don’t miss your last chance to see sculptor Laura Sturtz’s solo exhibition, “Linear Variations,” at Link & Pin Gallery this weekend. Sturtz’s wood and metalwork are paired with colorful components to create a unique and multidimensional experience. Face masks are required and viewing capacity is limited. Admission is free.

Saturday, May 29

Treaty Oak Distilling presents Smoke + Mash

Head out to Dripping Springs for a full day of live music, award-winning barbecue, and limited-edition whiskey at Treaty Oak Ranch. Get a taste of bold Texas flavors during the barbecue expo with eats from Alice’s Restaurant, World Barbecue Champion pitmaster Tuffy Stone, third-generation barbecuer Sam Jones, and award-winning pitmaster Moe Cason. The all-day event will also feature a series of live performances by Hot Texas Swing Band, Night Cap, and Deezie Brown, and a car show organized by the Austin Speed Shop. Be sure to purchase a bottle of Treaty Oak’s new Red, White & Blue Single Barrel Whiskey as a parting gift. In lieu of traditional admission, donations are encouraged on the event website.

Independence Brewing Co. presents Pressure Release Party

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Independence Brewing Co. hosts this two-day bash with craft beer, live screenprinting, visual arts, DJ sets, and live music. VIP, table, and general admission tickets are still available. For a full lineup and schedule of events, visit the party website.

Shinyribs in concert

Austin’s own Shinyribs hits the stage at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre for back-to-back performances in front of socially distanced audiences. Frontman Kevin Russell is joined by keyboardist Winfield Cheek, bassist Jeff Brown, drummer Keith Langford, the Tijuana Trainwreck Horns, and The Shiny Soul Sisters for a one-of-a-kind country-soul fusion experience. Select tickets for the early and late shows are still available.