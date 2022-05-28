Immersive Banksy art experience comes to Austin, plus more hot headlines

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Art of Banksy comes to Austin in immersive event with signature secrecy. Austin will get a taste of street artist Banksy's signature secrecy when the immersive art exhibition Banksyland comes to an undisclosed location for three days in July.

2. In his role as investor, Matthew McConaughey backs Austin startup. Austin's favorite celebrity plays many roles, including investor to multiple startups, one of which is based in Austin.

3. 2 Austin suburbs are the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., says Census Bureau. Georgetown and Leander were the only U.S. cities of 50,000 or more where the population jumped by at least 10 percent.

4. 'Floating' Texas waterfront home drifts onto market for $3.75 million. The stunning Galveston Bay home sits on over an acre at the tip of a canal.

5. Austin rides to top of new list of most bike-friendly cities in the U.S. Austin ranks 16th in the nation and is by far the bike-friendliest city in the state.