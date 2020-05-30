5 relaxing couples' getaways near Austin, plus the week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are the stories that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 5 relaxing couples' getaways an easy road trip away from Austin. A getaway-for-two is looking pretty good right now. These five spots range from rustic relaxation to luxurious resorts — and they're all a short drive from the Capital City.

2. Austin metro area flunks new social distancing report card. Well, this is a bummer. One data analytics company gave all five counties around Austin a big, fat F grade when it comes to our social distancing efforts. We can do better.

3. Famed Austin steakhouse embroiled in controversy following salty tweet. What happens when you combine an Austin steakhouse, a clip of Lance Armstrong, and a rogue tweet? This story.

4. Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend. We might be social distancing, but it's still the weekend, so let's have some fun. From a "sake social hour" to thrifting (yes, you can still do it), here are the best thing to do in Austin this weekend.

5. Busy Austin streets transform into walkable boulevards under new program. Are you wondering why Bouldin is suddenly blocked off? Or why you can't rush down Comal? Here's the reason.