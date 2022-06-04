New vineyard development uncorks in Austin suburb, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. New vineyard development will uncork 1,000 homes in Austin suburb. A residential development anchored by a winery and resort is taking shape in Williamson County.

2. Texas' largest crystal lagoon dives into summer with floating fun. The largest crystal lagoon in the state, which made a splash last year with its trendy "aquabanas," is back for another summer season.

3. Iconic South Congress store closes up shop after 33 years. After more than three decades on the hot SoCo strip, Tesoro's Trading Company is closing up shop.

4. New luxury hotel on Lady Bird Lake will boast a beloved Austin spa. The Loren Hotel will debut this summer with its own location of Milk + Honey Spa.

5. Texas' 10 best water parks for families, thrill-seekers, and more. This guide to Texas' top water parks treks from Galveston to El Paso.