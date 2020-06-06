Former police chief blames Austin for Houston unrest, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are the stories that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Former police chief Art Acevedo seemingly blames Austin for Houston unrest. The former police chief, who is now top brass in Houston, was caught on video saying some harsh things about his old hometown. After taking aim at Austin's lack of racial diversity, he blamed the city for causing unrest in Houston — something he has yet to clarify.

2. Austin lands first new nonstop flight since COVID-19 shutdown. Southwest Airlines released their fall schedule last week, and added a new nonstop from Austin. This is the first new direct route for the city since the pandemic began.

3. This trendy Austin neighborhood has the most expensive rents in Texas. A global recession can't slow down Austin's rents. New data from Apartments.com says one Austin neighborhood has the highest average rents in entire state.

4. Austin cyclists can now ride COTA's iconic track during weekly bike nights. It's not often that you get to walk on a world-class Formula 1 racing track, let alone ride your own bike on it. Circuit of The Americas is offering the community the opportunity to do just that with its weekly Tuesday bike nights.

5. Austin's 3 days of turbulent downtown protests ignites citywide unrest. Last weekend, cities across the U.S. saw large-scale protests in reaction to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. In downtown Austin, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets for three days of protest that were at times peaceful, while others were violent. This is an account of those protests.