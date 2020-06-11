Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A critically acclaimed play, virtual craft class, or dip in Barton Springs ensure entertainment for everyone. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 11

Stream Notes From The Field hosted by ZACH Theatre

In response to the recent injustices against Black Americans, ZACH Theatre has virtually released its 2019 critically acclaimed production of Notes From The Field. The play is streaming online for free through June 14, but reservations must be made to gain access. Viewers are also invited to participate in facilitated Community Conversations centered around the play’s themes and scheduled throughout the weekend.

Friday, June 12

Craft from home with the kiddos and The Contemporary Austin

The Contemporary Austin brings its Second Saturdays family programming online. Create At Home is a weekly virtual series that features art activities with step-by-step instructions, suitable for students of all ages. Each activity is designed to use simple materials that can be found at home.

Saturday, June 13

Start the day with an outdoor flow class by Soul Strong Yoga

Local studio Soul Strong Yoga invites yogis of all experience levels to participate in its outdoor programming. The outdoor classes feature dynamic flows, breath work, meditation, and the opportunity to connect with nature. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats and maintain physical distance.

Take a tip at Barton Springs

Keeping cool this summer just got a bit easier. Barton Springs has officially reopened on a limited weekly schedule. Reservations are required, and visitors will be screened prior to entering the pool area. Learn more about reservation requirements by going here and selecting “browse tickets/park and pool entry passes.”

Sunday, June 14

Participate in the Virtual Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run

The Tex-Mex institution brings back its iconic Moonlight Margarita Run, hosted virtually for the first time ever. You can complete the virtual 5K, which benefits The Trail Foundation, anytime between now and July 4. Participants will also receive a T-shirt and Maudie’s gift card (details to come).