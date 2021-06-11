ATX TV Fest tunes in with 10 days of binge-worhty programming

Hey there, boob tube fans: Grab a buddy and some snacks, turn off your phone, and settle in on the couch for a monumental binge session. The ATX Television Festival is coming to a small screen near you.

The 10th anniversary of the festival kicks off Friday, June 11 and runs through Sunday, June 20, showcasing old favorites like Degrassi: The Next Generation and Friday Night Lights, and new series like The White Lotus that are already creating summertime must-see buzz, and giving viewers the inside scoop through panels and Q&A discussions.

And once again, you can binge it all from the comfort of the couch. This year’s fest will be a virtual smorgasbord ranging from never-picked-up pilots, reunions, and current series. Slip on the loungewear and ready the popcorn, sodas, and wine for 10 days of sublime TV sustenance.

Badges, day passes, and individual tickets are available online.

Here are a few things to watch for:

On Friday, June 18, Paramount+ will screen the season five premiere of the critically acclaimed drama The Good Fight, followed by a conversation with co-creators, executive producers, and stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

On Sunday, June 20, AMC presents a conversation with the creator and stars of Kevin Can F**K Himself, including Annie Murphy of Schitt’s Creek fame.

The festival will also feature Work in Progress: A Conversation on Queer Storytelling with the cast and creatives of the acclaimed Showtime original series, on Friday, June 18. Apple TV+ will present a marquee conversation with creatives from the buzzy workplace comedy Mythic Quest, on Wednesday, June 16, which includes ensemble cast members Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis. Other Apple TV+ series with virtual panels include animated musical comedy series Central Park on Wednesday, June 16 and dramatic mystery series Home Before Dark on Sunday, June 13.

On Sunday, June 19, Starz will give viewers a glimpse inside the writers’ room of its new summer series, Blindspotting, the television series inspired by the 2018 feature film from writers/producers/stars Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

Closing night unveils the world premiere of HBO’s social satire, The White Lotus, starring Connie Britton and set in an idyllic tropical resort where everything isn’t as it seems.

And speaking of Connie Britton, it’s been 10 years since the beloved locally filmed series Friday Night Lights went off the air, much to the chagrin of Austin fans, who won’t want to miss the ATX TV Fest virtual pep rally on Friday, June 11.

The event is hosted by fest founders Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland, and looks back at some favorite FNL moments. It will include clips, live guests, and cast members Louanne Stephens, Zach Gilford, Gaius Charles, Liz Mikel, Adrianne Palicki, Jesse Plemons, Derek Phillips, Stacey Oristano, Matt Lauria, and writer David Hudgins. As they know well at ATX TV Fest: Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.

A full list of programming and panels, ranging from insider industry peeks at screenwriting to topical political discussions, can be found on the festival website.

Panel session highlights include:

June 11

Degrassi: The Next Generation 20th anniversary panel, presented by Tubi.

June 12

David Makes Man panel with creatives and the cast.

Ziwe marquee conversation, presented by Showtime.

HouseBroken screening and Q&A with the creatives and cast.

Growing Up is Hard: A New Generation of YA Protagonists.

June 13

Younger panel with costume designer Jackie Demeterio and the cast.

We Are Lady Parts conversation with the creator and cast.

Selena: The Series panel with creatives and the cast.

Small Axe marquee conversation with Steve McQueen presented, by Amazon Prime Video.

Faking It five-year reunion with the executive producer and cast.

June 14

Oz retrospective with creator Tom Fontana and the cast.

June 15

In Treatment panel, moderated by Dr. Siri Sat Nam, with cast members Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Quintessa Swindell, John Benjamin Hickey, and Liza Colón Zayas.

The Republic of Sarah panel with cast and creatives.

June 16

A Conversation with Achievement in Television eXcellence awardee Michael J. Fox.

June 17

Beyond the Scares: Emotional Catharsis & Healing in Horror.

June 19

The Bold Type farewell panel with the executive producer and cast.

Speech & Debate conversation with the creatives and cast.

June 20