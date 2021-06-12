Favorite Houston restaurant arrives in Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Favorite Houston restaurant finally arrives in Austin with fresh pop-up and downtown location. Local Foods will open a downtown brick-and-mortar later this year, but hungry Austinites can get a first taste of the Houston favorite at an upcoming Burnet Road pop-up.

2. 8 things to know in Austin food right now: Popular pizzeria folds up only local shop. Austin has said goodbye to its only location of celebrated pizzeria Cane Rosso.

3. 4 Austin-area lakes flow onto list of spots with most million-dollar listings. Central Texas is swimming in luxury lake home listings, according to this report.

4. Austin-based burrito chain rolls out plan to double Texas locations. Freebirds is on a roll, with big plans to double its footprint and dominate Texas.

5. 5 adventurous Austin ways to enact your revenge on the pandemic. We've rounded up five fun Austin adventures for summer, from playing like a kid again to immersive art.