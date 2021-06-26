Iconic Austin restaurant closes longtime location, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Iconic Southwestern restaurant says adios to longtime Austin location. Citing "insurmountable obstacles," Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill is set to close its Arboretum location next week. But a new Northwest Austin outpost is in the works.

2. Austin's completely transformed Waterloo Park unveils opening date. Downtown Austin's reimagined Waterloo Park has set a grand opening date, with a full slate of events to celebrate.

3. Celebrity-backed fitness chain moves headquarters from California to Austin. Popular fitness chain F45 is going public, with Austin as its new headquarters.

4. These are the 9 rising stars of Austin's restaurant scene right now. It's time to meet the Tastemakers. We kick off our CultureMap Tastemaker Awards editorial series with a look at Austin's up-and-coming star chefs.

5. Sprawling 2,778-acre Hill Country ranch lands on market for $43 million. It boasts waterfalls, miles of spring-fed creek, and multiple living quarters.