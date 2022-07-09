Tesla gears up for massive expansion of Austin factory, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Tesla gears up for 500,000-square-foot expansion of Austin factory. The electric vehicles producer is already plotting an expansion of its new Austin factory.

2. American Airlines introduces new way to breeze through security at Texas airport. American Airlines is making it easier to get through security checkpoints at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

3. Z’Tejas prepares to shutter original downtown Austin location as it faces the wrecking ball. A West Sixth Street fixture for 33 years, Z'Tejas' downtown location will close by March 2023.

4. Luxurious Texas ranch retreat tees up new 18-hole championship golf course. The Covey opens in Columbus, Texas, this fall.

5. New ‘boutique’ housing development slated for bustling South Austin area. David Weekley Homes will offer 79 single-family "boutique" homes at the Village on Cooper Lane, near South First Street and West Dittmar Road.