Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this holiday weekend
Prepare to be dazzled with this flashy group of can’t-miss happenings. The largest fireworks show in the city, live music, and screenings of classic films are the stars of the next several holiday season days. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this holiday weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar. For 11 can't-miss Fourth of July events, check out this list.
Thursday, July 4
Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experiences
Experience what it’s like to be immersed in the work of legendary impressionist painters Vincent van Gogh and Oscar-Claude Monet at Austin American-Statesman. This visual presentation uses advanced projection technology to create a journey into some of both artists’ most famous paintings. Visitors can watch masterpieces come alive and flow across multi-surface interactive elements for a unique glimpse into the artists’ minds and work. The experience is open through September 13.
Star Spangled Fest
Celebrate Independence Day in patriotic flair with live music and more at Vic Mathias Shores. The second night of the two-day event features the 47th Annual Austin Symphony Orchestra July 4th Concert, which will be accompanied by the largest fireworks display in Austin.
Friday, July 5
Paramount Theatre presents Summer Classic Film Series
Catch the latest screening from the 50th annual Summer Classic Film series at Paramount Theatre. This weekend’s featured films include a double feature of Dirty Dancing and Footloose, and a screening of the summer classics Jaws and Point Break. The series continues through September 1.
Moody Amphitheater presents Sarah McLachlan in concert
Pop singer Sarah McLachlan celebrates the 30th anniversary of her hit 1993 album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, with a tour stop at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater. The singer behind classic songs including “Angel” and “Possession” has released nine albums in her career, including Wonderland in 2016. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, July 6
Emo's Austin presents PVRIS in concert
Pop band PVRIS performs live at Emo’s Austin. The group known for songs like “Burn It All Down” will perform in support of their new album, Evergreen. Get concert tickets on Live Nation.
Investigative Original Austin Ghost Tours presents After Dark Pioneer Farms Paranormal Investigation
Explore and experience the historically haunted venues across the city during this paranormal journey. Attendees will visit Dessau Church, Orsay House, Bell House, Kruger Farm, and more with expert guides who will share their extensive research on each site.
Sunday, July 7
Landmarks presents July Public Art Tour: Hidden Gems
The Landmarks monthly tour continues with another installment of self-guided public art at The University of Texas at Austin. Visitors will be able to explore more “hidden gems” of the collection, including Beverly Pepper's "Harmonious Triad" and Juan Hamilton's "Curve and Shadow.” Admission is free and open to the public.