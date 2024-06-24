11 for 4
Here are 11 must-attend 4th of July events in Austin for 2024
Is there anything better than a summer birthday party? The backyard shenanigans, the smell of grilled meat, a cold soda to freshen up, and a dip in the pool or lake to cool down. And you can’t forget the sparklers or fireworks. This bit of Americana nostalgia is deeply ingrained in the 4th of July and perhaps one of the main reasons we look forward to the biggest birthday party of the summer.
This year’s festivities in Austin offer plenty of fun for all ages and preferences, from spectacular fireworks displays and parades to rooftop pool parties and classic backyard barbecues.
To help you make the most of this Independence Day, we’ve curated a list of the top 11 events all around town. Whether you’re looking for a lively rooftop bash with stunning views, a family-friendly parade, or a chill spot to watch the fireworks, there’s something for everyone. Time to dust off those flag-themed shirts and sunglasses and celebrate America’s birthday in true Austin style!
Star Spangled Fest
Star Spangled Fest is a two-day spectacle with music, food, fireworks, and a whole lot of fun. Starting on July 3, the Independence Eve party and TV series The Texas Music Scene honor the military community with live performances by Waves in April, Julianna Rankin, American Aquarium, and many more. On July 4, enjoy the largest fireworks display in Austin along with the annual Austin Symphony Orchestra concert. Access to the Vic Mathias Shores is free and open to the public with the option to buy VIP reserved tables and lawn access. For the full programming visit starspangledfest.com
City of Round Rock Parade
The City of Round Rock is bringing back its annual July 4th celebration with a vibrant parade featuring music, floats, performers, and giant helium and cold air inflatables. The parade kicks off at 8:30 am in downtown Round Rock, followed by more family-friendly fun at Old Settles Park including carnival rides, entertainment, live music, racing pigs, pepper-eating contests, vendors, and more. Rounding up the festivities comes another majestic fireworks show at sunset. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit roundrockjuly4th.com.
City of West Lake Hills Lake Parade
For our West Lake Hills neighbors, the city is celebrating with its own July 4 parade. There will be costume contests for “best patriot wear," best-dressed pets, and best “thing on wheels,” plus live music, free food and vendors, games, and more family-friendly fun. The Westlake Fire Department will kick off the parade from the parking lot at Westlake Drive starting at 8:30 am. This event is free and open to the public. For more details, visit westlakechamber.com
City of Georgetown July 4th Celebration
The 41st annual Sertoma Club Family July 4 celebration and fireworks display offers all-day fun starting at 10 am at San Gabriel Park, followed by a hometown parade at 11. The festivities include live entertainment, more than 30 arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, a petting farm, games, and rides for both children and adults. And of course, a fireworks show in the evening will wrap up the party. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit georgetown4th.org
Kalahari KaBoom!
Kalahari KaBoom! promises a one-of-a-kind celebration in North Austin. Enjoy live music, a bounce house park, face painting, balloon artists, food trucks, and of course plenty of fireworks to recognize America’s birthday. The celebrations start late in the afternoon to beat the heat, with options to upgrade the experience with a VIP Backyard Buffet ticket ($29-$79) or a Splash & Sip ticket ($50) for exclusive access to the pool and swim-up bar. For more information visit kalahariresorts.com
4th of July BBQ + Pool Party
There’s nothing like a holiday backyard party, and Carpenter Hotel is tapping into this energy this 4th of July. Starting at 2 pm the barbecue pool party features backyard-inspired fare from Carpenters Hall and refreshing drinks. Then at 4 pm, guests can enjoy live music by groovy R&B/soul band Thebrosfresh. Tickets ($55) include access to the pool, music, and food, with drinks available for purchase. Reservations available on Resy.
4th of July & First Thursday at San Jose Hotel
San Jose Hotel is amping up the fun for its First Thursday summer block party series, as it also falls on Independence Day. Enjoy a pre-fireworks hang out at the hotel’s courtyard lounge, with a happy hour from 2-6 pm, a food pop-up by Loudmouth Pizza, and live music by The Pearsnap Playboys starting at 5 pm. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit bunkhousehotels.com.
Red, White, and Blue Owl
East Austin staple Blue Owl Brewing is having a July 4 packed with indoor excitement for all ages. Austinites can play fun games and enjoy delicious treats like mini corn dogs, themed slushies, and many more drink specials. A watermelon-eating competition kicks off the party at 4 pm, followed by a putt-putt challenge and water balloon toss. For the early birds, the 50 first guests will receive sparklers, plus coupons for a free snow cone. For more information visit blueowlbrewing.com.
Backyard Bash on the P6 Rooftop at the Line Hotel
Celebrate the 4th of July with panoramic views and a backyard BBQ with a twist at the Line Hotel’s rooftop patio. Enjoy a welcome drink, elevated Americana bites, yard games, themed cocktails, and a costume contest for the best July 4 outfit. Tickets include unobstructed views of the Auditorium Shores fireworks and live entertainment from DJ Morgan Morgan. Tickets ($75) are available for purchase on Eventbrite.
Independence Day Celebration at Omni Hotel
Enjoy this Independence Day by soaking in the sun at the Omni Austin Hotel rooftop pool, with scenic views of downtown. Festivities start at 11 am with festive drinks and themed eats from Cloud Bar & Grill, like the Stars & Stripes frozen rocket pop margarita, High Noon buckets, slow-smoked brisket tacos, and Duroc pork carnitas tacos. To add to the fun, there will be a live DJ from 1-3 pm. This event is open to hotel guests, and non-guests can purchase a day pass from ResortPass. For more information visit omnihotels.com
4th of July Weekend Day Party at Speakeasy
For those wanting an experience outside of the backyard and pool celebrations, the 4th of July Weekend Day Party at Speakeasy promises a chill atmosphere with unmatched rooftop vibes. The day will be filled with music — various will DJs will be spinning a mix of hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeat, R&B, and more — libations from Speakeasy’s expert mixologists, and scenic views of downtown Austin. To elevate the party vibes, there’s hookah and bottle service available. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.