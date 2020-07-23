Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A family-friendly movie screening, an art exhibit opening, and the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards top this weekend’s list of the best things to do. Stay in or venture out responsibility with entertainment options for everyone.

Thursday, July 23

Screen a family-friendly movie from home

The Bullock Texas State History Museum continues its virtual summer film series with the 2015 Disney Pixar animated movie Inside Out. Viewers can watch the screening at 2 pm and participate in a family-friendly activity inspired by the movie. Past activities can be viewed on the Bullock Museum YouTube channel. This virtual screening is free and open to the public.

Celebrate the Tastemakers with CultureMap

The Tastemaker Awards, CultureMap's celebration of all things food and drink, goes virtual for the first time. Tune into the CultureMap Austin homepage at 7 pm to watch the awards show, where Austin and San Antonio's top culinary talent will be crowned. Ticket holders will get the full Tastemakers experience at home, complete with bites from featured nominees, complimentary premium cocktail kits and recipes, swag, and more. Tickets for Tasting Totes are sold out, but you can watch the show for free.

Saturday, July 25

The Georgetown Art Center presents "Ingrained" opening reception

Five visual artists with varying styles showcase their talent through a common medium. Using wood grain panels, artists Aimée M. Everett, Thomas Cook, Alicia Philley, Caroline Walker, and Linda Wandt explore different perspectives and subject matter for a unique exhibition. Guests will be directed through the exhibit along a one-way path and will be encouraged to socially distance. Masks are required to enter the building. RSVP in advance on the event website.

Austin Parks Foundation presents Backyard Ball with DJ Mel

Celebrate the summer season from the safety of your home with the Austin Parks Foundation's Backyard Ball, featuring music from DJ Mel. The party will be streamed live on Twitch, and guests are encouraged to RSVP on the event website for instructions on how to tune into the fun. Admission is free.

Sunday, July 26

Hill Country Galleria presents The Lone Star Farmers Market

Shop fresh produce, handmade goods, and organic products al fresco at The Lone Star Farmers Market. The market is open every Sunday at 10 am, rain or shine; admission is free, and social distancing measures and safety guidelines are in place.