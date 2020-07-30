Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A swanky virtual dinner for two, local staycation destinations, and a Shakey Graves concert top this weekend’s list of the best things to do in Austin. Whether you’re staying in or exploring the city responsibly, here are five great options for everyone.

Thursday, July 30

Support a local brewery

As we continue to weather the storm that is COVID-19, Austin’s brewery scene is taking a considerable hit. Show your support for local breweries with a purchase of a six-pack, growler, or an evening meal on the patio. Austin favorites like The ABGB, Hi-Sign Brewing, Hops & Grains and Zilker Brewing Company (find a comprehensive list here) are still offering curbside orders, delivery, and other boozy accommodations to keep your happy hour weekend hangs as normal as possible.

Friday, July 31

Book a staycation at your favorite locally owned hotel

Break out of your routine and enjoy a staycation at a locally owned boutique hotel. Your stay not only helps to support Austin’s hospitality industry, but it’s also a foolproof way to take some much-needed vacation time. Book a room at haute haunts like Hotel Ella, Heywood Hotel, or East Austin Hotel and safely take advantage of luxury accommodations. A change of scenery can do a world of good — plus, you won't even have to make the bed.

Enjoy a luxurious take-home date night courtesy of Lenior and William Chris Vineyards

South Austin favorite Lenior presents its first virtual take-home dinner series for a romantic twist on the typical date night meal. The culinary experience will include a three-course meal paired with three full bottles from William Chris Vineyards available to pickup ahead of dinner. Guests will also receive an exclusive Zoom link to discuss the vino pairings with winemaker Chris Brundrett and the inspiration behind each dish with Lenoir chef Todd Duplechan. Make dinner reservations on the event website.

Saturday, August 1

Practice your swing at Topgolf Austin

Topgolf Austin has officially reopened to the public with safety measures in place to protect staff and visitors alike. Guests can make advance bay reservations and play a few rounds while staying socially distant from other parties and with properly disinfected equipment. View all of the current safety precautions online prior to making your trip. Though not required, visitors are encouraged to bring their own golfing clubs. Masks are mandatory for entry.

Sunday, August 2

See Shakey Graves in concert from home

Austin’s own Shakey Graves performs live via virtual broadcast as part of the Luck Happens series hosted by Margin Walker and Texas Lottery. Viewers can see an intimate performance, filmed live from Enchanted Springs Ranch, all without leaving the couch. This virtual concert is free to watch on the event website. Upgraded VIP packages and behind-the-scenes footage of the band will be available ahead of showtime.