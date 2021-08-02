Heartless Bastards show South Congress venues some love, plus more Austin music notes

August is here, and even with the return of COVID-related restrictions, live music continues to plug back in around Austin. See below for recommendations for the first half of this month.

Mask up and be safe out there.

By the way, show selections for the back part of August will go live the week of the 16th. Stay tuned!

Half Dream at The Far Out Lounge – Thursday, August 5

Dreamfolk act Half Dream have a new single, “I Am My Own God,” and they’ll be ringing in its release on Thursday, August 5 at The Far Out Lounge. Glasshealer and The Hermits are also on the bill, and Phantastic Light and Nighttime Static will be on hand to provide all kinds of snazzy visuals. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 the day of the show.

Heartless Bastards at C-Boys Heart & Soul and The Continental Club – August

Celebrated rockers Heartless Bastards are gearing up for the release of A Beautiful Life, their first new album in five years, with a huge string of shows at C-Boys Heart & Soul and the Continental Club. Tickets for each gig are $22. See below for dates and opening acts, and be sure to note that A Beautiful Life will be out September 10.

Friday, August 6: C-Boys, with Josh T. Pearson

Saturday, August 7: Continental Club, with Marmalakes

Friday, August 13: C-Boys, with Calder Allen

Saturday, August 14: Continental Club, with Buffalo Hunt

Friday, August 20: C-Boys, with Joseph M.

Saturday, August 21: Continental Club, with Buffalo Nichols

Friday, August 27: C-Boys, with Little Mazarn

Saturday, August 28: Continental Club, with The Ghost Wolves

Brownout at Empire Control Room & Garage – Saturday, August 7

Brownout have set their return to the stage, and it’s happening on Saturday, August 7 at Empire Control Room & Garage. This one will for sure be a fun night of soul, rock, and funk, especially with Cilantro Boombox, Nuevo, and DJ Jah Karma rounding out the bill. Tickets start at $25.

Blues on the Green – Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11

ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green will wrap its 30th season with back-to-back nights on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11 at Zilker Park. Grupo Fantasma’s Handpicked Homegrown All-Star Revue will take place on the former date, and Sir Woman will headline the latter. As always, this event is free.

TC Superstar at the Mohawk – Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14

Before they play ACL Festival, dance with the always energetic TC Superstar at the Mohawk across two nights, Friday, August 13 and Saturday August 14. Indoor Creature and Christelle Bofale will open the first show, and Fuvk and Hey Cowboy will kick things off at the second one. Tickets for each night are $10.

Alexalone at Meanwhile Brewing Company – Saturday, August 14

Indie rockers Alexalone, who recently signed to Polyvinyl Records, will celebrate the release of their anticipated new album, Alexaloneworld, on Saturday, August 14 at Meanwhile Brewing Company. Support will be on hand in the form of Teethe and Tasi. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.