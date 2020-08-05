Austin's favorite comedy fest forced to reschedule again but promises big laughs in 2021

Earlier this year, the pandemic forced Moontower Comedy Festival to bump its annual spring laugh-a-palooza to September. With that new date approaching, organizers are forced to once again reschedule the four-day festival.

Next year, Moontower's 10th anniversary, the festival will span not one, but four weekends throughout the year, perhaps the only silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic we've found thus far. Beginning in April, producers Paramount Theatre and sponsor Cap City Comedy Club will host three weekends of headliner performances in place of the 2020 dates. These star-studded weekends will precede what will then be Moontower's traditional four-day festival — and aforementioned 10th anniversary celebration — in September 2021.

The 2020 rescheduled dates run April 16–17, 2021; May 15–16, 2021; and June 25–26, 2021 at the Paramount and Stateside theaters, and will feature many of the previously announced headliners, including Maria Bamford; Todd Barry; Ronny Chieng; Chris Fleming; Nikki Glaser; Nick Kroll; Middleditch & Schwartz; Jacqueline Novak (performing her off-broadway one-woman stand-up show, Get On Your Knees); Andrew Schulz; and Roy Wood Jr.

Exact dates and venue for each performer can be found on the Moontower website. Along with comedy shows, a release promises "thrilling parties and surprises each weekend."

September 22–25, 2021, the festival returns to its original format for its 10th year, with venues across the city hosting comedians, podcasts, shows, and parties. The lineup has yet to be released, but organizers say it will be the same mix of big-name and local talent that Moontower fans have come to expect from the festival.

Those who purchased a badge for Moontower 9 have a few options:

Keep the 2020 badge and RSVP to the three weekends of shows based on their badge type.

Transfer their badge to Moontower 10 in September 2021 at the locked-in Moontower 9 rate, receive a full refund, or donate their purchase back to help protect the 105-year-old nonprofit Paramount Theatre who produces the festival.

Those who purchased individual tickets are advised to hang onto them for now, notes a release. They will be contacted by the festival with show updates and ticketing options at a later date.

Find out more information on badges, tickets, and donations here.