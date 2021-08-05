Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Big celebrations top our list of the hottest happenings throughout the city. Celebrate Austin’s 182nd birthday with family-friendly activities or enjoy an evening of culinary greatness at our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, August 5

CultureMap Tastemaker Awards

Toast the best of the local culinary scene at our signature Tastemaker Awards. The in-person tasting event and awards ceremony at Fair Market will honor shining stars in Austin’s and San Antonio’s restaurant and bar industries. Guests will be able to sample bites from featured nominees and sip specialty drinks along the way. Limit tickets remain.

Saturday, August 7

Wally Workman Gallery presents Sarah Ferguson: “Nefelibata (Cloud Walker)” opening day

Experience the newest collection of work by painter Sarah Ferguson at Wally Workman Gallery. Ferguson’s paintings explore the concept of self-reflection with the use of light, color, and perception. Following opening day, the exhibit will be on view through August 28. Admission to the gallery is free.

Texas Farmers Market presents Watermelon Festival

Celebrate National Farmers Market Week with a whopping amount of watermelon at two market locations. Guests to the two-day Watermelon Festival hosted at Lakeline Mall and Texas Farmers Market at Mueller will enjoy a free slice of Texas-grown watermelon, plus chef recipes, fun facts about the juicy fruit, and more. Admission to this outdoor event is free and open to the public.

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden presents 9th Year Anniversary Party

Party with Rainey Street institution Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden in honor of its ninth anniversary. Guests are encouraged to don their best Back to the Future-inspired attire as a nod to the party’s theme and to participate in the costume contest. Highlights include beer specials, food specials, and live music all day long. Admission is free.

2nd Street District presents City of Austin’s 182nd Birthday Celebration

Celebrate Austin’s 182nd birthday with family-friendly activities, free swag, and more at the downtown district. Visitors can take advantage of sidewalk sales, face painting, and balloon art. Additional goodies include a demo and samples of Sweet Crude CBD mocktails and a live performance from Austin musician Nick Swift at W Austin’s Trace. Once you’ve made your rounds in the district, head to Austin’s Birthday Bash at Republic Square Park, where even more live music, food, and creative arts await. Admission is free.