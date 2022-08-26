Harry Styles adds 6th night at Austin's Moody Center to his Texas tour

Good news for local Harry Styles fans, especially those who have not yet been able to snag a much-coveted ticket to his upcoming performances at Austin's Moody Center: The British pop sensation has added an extra Austin night to his U.S. tour.

Already set to take over Austin's Moody Center for five nights on September 25, 26, 28, and 29, as well as October 2, Styles will stick around the Live Music Capital of the World for a final show on October 3.

The highly-anticipated 2022 Love on Tour shows sold out in record time when tickets were released in late May. Now, citing "overwhelming demand," a release on August 26 stated that Styles would add 19 new shows in total to his international tour. Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo, Brazil, each received additional nights, while an already-scheduled night in Lima, Peru, will now move to a larger venue to meet high demand.

Styles will also add new cities to the European leg of his tour — in case you were planning to follow him across the globe in 2023 (we won't judge). New cities include Edinburgh, London, Coventry, and Cardiff in the United Kingdom; Paris, France; Vienna, Austria; Barcelona and Madrid in Spain; and many more. Head to Styles' website for the full list as you plan your European vacation.

In the meantime, Austin fans will have their second chance to snag a seat on Tuesday, August 30, when tickets for the newly-added date become available via Tickemaster. Select American Express Card Members who previously registered for advance tickets will also be notified the night before the presale.