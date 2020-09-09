Austin loses another legendary institution to economic impact of pandemic

Austin's biggest comedy club is shutting off the spotlight. After nearly 35 years, Cap City Comedy Club is permanently closing, citing the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement originally emailed to the Austin American-Statesman, owners Rich Miller, Margie Coyle, Colleen McGarr, and Duncan Strauss said they were "devastated" to close Cap City, but the financial strain brought on by the pandemic was insurmountable.

For comedy fans, the news is both heartbreaking and surprising. Just last month, the club was announced as a sponsor for the 2021 Moontower Comedy Festival. Since the festival's inception 10 years ago, Cap City has been one of the main venues, along with the Paramount and State theaters, and has helped the homegrown fest build a reputation as an international comedy event.

Like so many of the long-running businesses that we've lost over the past six months — Dart Bowl, Threadgill's, Magnolia Cafe West, et al. — the North Austin club was a city institution, and its impact was indelible — and undeniable. One needs only to look at the legendary comics who posted about Cap City's closing to realize the impact this sleepy strip mall club had on the local and national comedy scenes.

Awwww damn. Worked here 4 yrs comin up the ladder. Had one of craziest/fun road weeks ever here w Mitch Hedberg. Just depressing news...https://t.co/xrsktkSoJ4 — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) September 9, 2020

So bummed to see that Cap City Comedy Club in Austin is closing for good after 35 years. I loved performing there. They were always so good to me. I have a feeling this is just the beginning of this kind of news and it is so sad. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) September 8, 2020

This is heartbreaking news. RIP to @CapCityComedy - one of the best clubs in the country. https://t.co/q6pi2OZLGq — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) September 9, 2020

R.I.P. Cap City Comedy Club. Like all family we bitched about you sometimes but it's for sure not going to be the same without you. I'll miss your chicken tenders and Saturday late show madness. — Tronald Dump (@ChrisCubas) September 8, 2020

For those who had tickets to upcoming shows, the club says it's beginning to figure out the refund process, and will be in touch with more information. As for the future, the owners say it's goodbye for now, but hopefully not forever.

"We aren’t crying, you’re crying. Actually we have not stopped crying. So live standup in Austin will be re-ignited at some point and please support. Cap City may be back but different," they said in a statement published on Comic's Comic, a comedy blog. "THANK YOU FOR AN AMAZING 35 Years at 8120."