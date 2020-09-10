Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

The anticipated return of a classic film series and many more artsy events top our list of the best things to do in Austin. Check out all the virtual and in-person happenings to keep you entertained this weekend.

Thursday, September 10

The Cathedral presents Art + Music Nights

The Cathedral's new Art + Music Nights series, happening Thursday nights through October 1, is your chance to shop art from atxGALS artists, while listening to live music and sipping complimentary margaritas in a socially distant setting. There are two seatings for the get-togethers — at 6 and 8:30 pm — with tables or lounges available for up to six guests. Reserve your spot on The Cathedral website.

Friday, September 11

Paramount Theatre presents Summer Classic Film Series

The 45th annual Summer Classic Film Series is back at the Paramount Theatre beginning this weekend. Movie fans are invited to this favorite Austin pastime, featuring classic films on the big screen throughout September and October. Tickets to opening weekend film Casablanca are still available. Visit the Paramount website for ticketing and safety information.

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Love Inspired with Laura Benedict

Local singer Laura Benedict will bring her soulful sounds to Georgetown for this one-night-only outdoor show. Known for her commanding stage presence and classics covers — like Aretha Franklin’s “Think” — Benedict is heralded as one of the most sought-after singers in the area. Tickets to the outdoor show are available online.

Saturday, September 12

Wally Workman Gallery presents "Carol Dawson" opening day

Austin watercolorist Carol Dawson’s new gallery show focuses on natural subjects and the relationship between birds and water. Admission is free, and you can sign up for a time to see the show on the gallery website. Following opening weekend, the exhibition is on display through October 4.

Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre presents Reimagine: 30 Years | Reimagined

Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre has reimagined its 30th anniversary show for the virtual world. Reimagined celebrates 30 years of dance in Austin and includes favorite pieces from the company's repertoire, as well as new choreography, all performed by dancers in the safety of their homes. Attendees who tune into the unique livestream premiere will have the opportunity to chat with company members during the performance. The show is free, but donations are encouraged.