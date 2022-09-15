Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Celebrate the flavors and sounds of the city with a packed agenda in the days ahead. Lift your spirits at Hotel ZaZa’s tasting series, or enjoy German beers during St. Elmo’s Oktoberfest party. For those who prefer foodie fun, Bento Picnic and Hey Cupcake! have the most palatable programming. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, to go our calendar.

Thursday, September 15

Bento Picnic and Saba San’s present Late Summer Harvest Party

Celebrate the final weeks of summer with the flavors of the season curated by Bento Picnic and Saba San. This inaugural summer harvest bash will feature a special menu sourced with items from a variety of local farms, including Farmshare Austin and Vermillion Farms, to be enjoyed al fresco. Guests can mill about the lawn while they sample food and can also enjoy wine pairings from Summer Revival Wine Co. Neon Leon will perform a live DJ set to keep the mood light and lovely. Explore ticket options on the party website.

Hotel ZaZa Austin presents Fall Tasting Series

The second installment of Hotel ZaZa Austin’s beverage-centric tasting program invites guests back for an evening at Group Therapy. This week’s sampling menu will feature whiskey and bourbon sips, hors d’oeuvres, and tasting notes delivered by experts. For tickets to this tasting and for a full program schedule, go to the event website.

Friday, September 16

Alan Jackson in concert

Country music superstar Alan Jackson comes to the Moody Center for one night only. Throughout his long career, Jackson has released 18 albums and is best known for hits like “Chattahoochee,” “Drive,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” Get ticketing information for this special concert here.

Saturday, September 17

St. Elmo Brewing presents Oktoberfest

Ready your tastebuds for the return of Oktoberfest at St. Elmo Brewing Co. This all-day party will showcase six German beers on tap for guests to enjoy. Additional highlights include the Stein Hoisting Competition, food from Spicy Boys Chicken, and live music by Austin Polka Band. Guests are welcome to don their finest Oktoberfest apparel to celebrate the festivities in authentic style. For a list of featured beers and more event information, click here. Admission is free.

Sunday, September 18

Hey Cupcake! Grand Opening & Market Day

A sweet little South Congress institution is making its debut in The Lawn on SoCo with foodie fun everyone can enjoy. Grand opening guests can sip complementary mimosas, sample treats and breakfast snacks by by Hey Cupcake!, and groove to a live DJ set. Pastry specials will also be available for those looking to take home a goodie bag. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.